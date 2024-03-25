Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.12. 49,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,244. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $390.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.