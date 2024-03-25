Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 330 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,800,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,261. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

