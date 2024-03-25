Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Robert Half stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 280,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,785. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

