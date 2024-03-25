Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $176.11. 991,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,443. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

