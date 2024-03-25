Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $60.77. 272,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,772. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,480 shares of company stock worth $15,805,349 in the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

