Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.55. The stock had a trading volume of 932,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,236 shares of company stock valued at $68,230,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

