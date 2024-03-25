Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,305,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $511.51. The company had a trading volume of 142,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,319. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $519.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

