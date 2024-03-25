B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 2,116 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,346.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,682. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,054.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

