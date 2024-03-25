Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTOS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 64,606 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

