Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 793 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.27. 290,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,995. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $87.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

