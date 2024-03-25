The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 985.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.67. 506,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,720. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.