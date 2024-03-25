Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,318 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.02. 1,173,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,698. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

