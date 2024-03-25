Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,673 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 468.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $161.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.