Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 515,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,608. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

