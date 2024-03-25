American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,243,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in American International Group by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. 874,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,939. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

