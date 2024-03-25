Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $17,123,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $17,123,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 364,055 shares of company stock valued at $49,165,773. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,024. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.