Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 613.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $226.26. 725,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.35. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

