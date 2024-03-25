K-Bro Linen Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
TSE:KBL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.09. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$364.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
