K-Bro Linen Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TSE:KBL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.09. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$364.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

