NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NLCP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,300. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

