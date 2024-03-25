AFC Gamma, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

AFC Gamma has a payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,619. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $270.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 154,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.