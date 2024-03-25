CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. 22,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter worth $39,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Stories

