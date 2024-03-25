KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $685.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KLAC. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.

KLA stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $707.39. 135,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,447. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

