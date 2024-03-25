Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,041. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 491.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

