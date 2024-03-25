Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $17.29. 20,424,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,075,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

