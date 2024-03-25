Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOK

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Shares of HOOK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. 306,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.