Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOK
Hookipa Pharma Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hookipa Pharma
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.