Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.3 %

NCDL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

