DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on April 12th

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.50. 484,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

