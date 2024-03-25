UBS Group Raises Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $32.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

GES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 853,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

