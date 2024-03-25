Truist Financial Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $40.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.