Truist Financial Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $40.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
