Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. 3,676,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,663. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

