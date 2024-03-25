SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on S. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. 1,332,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,329 shares of company stock valued at $22,894,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SentinelOne by 31.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 91,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

