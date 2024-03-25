Redfin’s (RDFN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 2,129,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,896. The company has a market cap of $710.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.67. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

