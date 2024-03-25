JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

