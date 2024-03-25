Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.05.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $424.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,595,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,965,189. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $272.05 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

