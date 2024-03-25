Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.66 ($0.72) during trading on Monday, reaching €31.67 ($34.42). The company had a trading volume of 280,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.43. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €22.49 ($24.45) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
