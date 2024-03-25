Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.66 ($0.72) during trading on Monday, reaching €31.67 ($34.42). The company had a trading volume of 280,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.43. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €22.49 ($24.45) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

