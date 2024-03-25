Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. 7,805,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,752,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

