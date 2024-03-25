James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.
James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of FSJ traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 269 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 37,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 238.73 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 427.50 ($5.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.66. The company has a market cap of £135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6,725.00 and a beta of 0.60.
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than James Fisher and Sons
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.