James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.

James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FSJ traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 269 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 37,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 238.73 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 427.50 ($5.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.66. The company has a market cap of £135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6,725.00 and a beta of 0.60.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

