Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.72) to GBX 428 ($5.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.02) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347 ($4.42).

LON:TRN traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 376.40 ($4.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,809. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7,556.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 393.80 ($5.01).

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

