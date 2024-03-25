Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT Raised to $39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,281. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

