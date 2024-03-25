Berenberg Bank Cuts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,140

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($16.68) to GBX 1,140 ($14.51) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENT. Barclays downgraded shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.26) to GBX 1,070 ($13.62) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entain to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.46) to GBX 820 ($10.44) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,265.17 ($16.11).

Get Entain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entain

Entain Stock Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 790.20 ($10.06). 421,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 718.20 ($9.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 899.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 928.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,039.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($609,038.83). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.