Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $78.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

