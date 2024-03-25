Conflux Trading Up 30.5% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Conflux has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $305.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,532.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.00722165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00131131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00061897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00205550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00127712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,983,415,353 coins and its circulating supply is 3,845,928,912 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,983,278,497.15 with 3,845,778,483.92 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.50203846 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $434,033,712.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

