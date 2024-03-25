Radio Caca Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $141.86 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.