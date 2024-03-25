HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million

HI (HI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, HI has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.78 million and $313,920.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00007942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,523.45 or 0.99987063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00150595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00060501 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $306,093.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

