Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Volume Reaches $182.93 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $960.30 million and $182.93 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001835 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000914 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,802,387,207,582 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,994,956,046 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

