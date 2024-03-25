Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $31.97

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.97, but opened at $32.85. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 8,695 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

