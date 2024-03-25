Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $113.47

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.47, but opened at $116.88. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $117.16, with a volume of 85,134 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.43.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.