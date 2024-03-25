Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.50. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 13,341,752 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 1,682,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

