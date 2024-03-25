Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.44. Viant Technology shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 32,479 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $624.53 million, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

