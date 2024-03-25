Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.48. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 82,925 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,328,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,064,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

